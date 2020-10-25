AUGUSTA — Kennebec Savings Bank’s Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer Craig Garofalo has been elected to the Independent Community Bankers of America Federal Delegate Board. ICBA is the nation’s voice for community banks.

“I am honored to be elected to represent our industry and help share the positive story of community banking with policymakers,” Garofalo said, according to a news release from ICBA. “Community banks like KSB are trusted, relationship-based lenders that deliver personalized service and invaluable financial expertise to local consumers and entrepreneurs. We drive positive economic prosperity both nationally and at home.”

“I am pleased that the ICBA has recognized and tapped into Craig’s skills to further support community banking in Maine and the nation,” said Andrew Silsby, president and CEO of Kennebec Savings Bank.

In addition to helping shape and advocate ICBA’s national policy positions and programs, Garofalo’s duties include being a liaison between independent community bankers in Maine and ICBA staff and leadership in Washington, D.C. He will also work to recruit new members to ICBA.

ICBA is the only organization dedicated exclusively to promoting the interests of locally operated community banks and savings institutions.

“Craig is a dedicated community banker who is highly respected in his community and by his industry peers,” said ICBA Chairman Noah W. Wilcox, president and CEO, Grand Rapids State Bank. “We are delighted Craig has generously offered his time and valuable professional talents to the service of the community banking industry.”

OTIS Federal Credit Union donates $5,000 to Jay Historical Society

JAY — OTIS Federal Credit Union has donated $5,000 to the Jay Historical Society at 14 Old Jay Hill Road in Jay. These funds will be used to assist with repair costs of the society’s Holmes-Crafts Homestead Building. Sills and beams throughout the structure have deteriorated as a result of age and water damage, according to a news release from the credit union.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $30,000.

The Holmes-Crafts Homestead, a Federal Style home built in the early 1800s, was the residence of James Starr, one of the first settlers to the area and a prominent local lawyer, surveyor and politician. The homestead is now owned by the society and houses antique tools, a collection of historical books, granite-related items, a country store and furnishings relating to the town.

“We are excited to provide this donation to help with the historical society’s repair efforts. It is important to preserve and share information on the history of our town, and we are grateful to the community members that participate in these efforts. This donation will assist them in the overall cost to this very big project,” said Kim Turner, president and chief executive officer of OTIS Federal Credit Union, of the donation.

The society, which was organized on Jan. 20, 1972, is dedicated to preserving and maintaining the local history of the town of Jay. The homestead was entered into the National Register of Historic Places in 1973.

Lajoie Brothers expanding to Brunswick area

AUGUSTA — Lajoie Brothers, a family-owned and operated construction management firm in Augusta, is expanding to the Brunswick area. Lajoie Brothers has been based in Augusta since they opened in 1962. They will continue to operate out of the capital city, but have recognized the need for an additional mid-coast hub, according to a news release from the firm.

Lajoie Brothers helped build the framework of many communities in central Maine and are excited to grow.

“Lajoie Bros. has worked on many construction projects in the Mid-Coast Region in recent years, and in so doing has enjoyed watching the area grow and prosper,” said Joe Lajoie, vice president, according to the release.

The business has completed numerous projects in Brunswick including a Wayfair Call Center, Fast Eddies Car Wash and Sunray Animal Clinic. Currently, they are near completion on a Dunkin’ and Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, in addition to their new location.

The firm’s new office is located at 2 Admiral Fitch Drive and is now open.

Sabrina Jandreau joins Central Maine Growth Council as development coordinator

Sabrina Jandreau has been hired as development coordinator by the Central Maine Growth Council, a public-private collaborative regional economic development partnership.

Jandreau, a graduate of Gordon College, will be responsible for supporting the execution of economic and community development projects and programs put forth by the council.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to work for the growth council. As a life-long resident of central Maine, having the ability to return home and work for an organization that supports the betterment of small businesses and overall community development is humbling,” said Jandreau, according to a news release from the council.

Jandreau brings previous experience as a strategic planning and business development intern for Northern Light Health’s home office in Brewer.

She graduated in May with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science, economics, and law. Her background in studying economic development and public policy will support the growth council’s economic development plan, which facilitates the implementation of both public and private investments and projects.

“Central Maine Growth Council is excited to have Sabrina join our dynamic team during a time in which we’re scaling our organization and will be launching a regional accelerator initiative,” said Garvan Donegan, director of planning, innovation and economic development, according to the release. “Sabrina’s work will be critically important to continuing to advance our development pipeline, fuel our organizations growth, and deliver on our mission of cultivating a robust local and regional economy.”

Summit named on of Best Places to Work for second year in a row

YARMOUTH — Summit Utilities Inc., parent company of Summit Natural Gas of Maine, recently was named as one of the Best Places to Work for the second year in a row. Mainebiz along with the Society for Human Resource Management — Maine State Council and Best Companies Group recently announced the rankings. Summit ranked eighth in the large employer category (250-plus employees in the U.S.), according to a news release from Summit.

“We are extremely honored to be named one of the best places to work in Maine for the second year in a row,” said Kurt Adams, president and CEO of Summit Utilities Inc. “At Summit, we honor our differences. We embrace each other, and we’re stronger because we do. The challenges COVID-19 brought to the forefront were demanding. However, by understanding the needs of our people we were able to continuously adapt to provide safe, clean and reliable energy solutions to our communities. As a company, we will continue to invest in strengthening our company culture that encourages excellence, fosters diversity and thrives on kindness and innovation.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Maine. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s policies, practices and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings were managed by the Best Companies Group.

Summit Natural Gas of Maine provides natural gas service to many Maine communities in and around Kennebec Valley, Cumberland, Falmouth, and Yarmouth.

Compiled from submitted news releases. For more business briefs, visit CentralMaine.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.