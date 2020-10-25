“Fireside,” a theatrical, dance infused, spine-chilling one-woman show will be screened at 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, outside at the South Road Farm, 220 South Road, in Fayette.

The production is adapted and directed by Chris Henry, choreography by Lorna Ventura , and stars Nichole Renee Johnson.

After the huge success of “Anne of Green Gables: Part I,” NYC’s Royal Family Productions, a theatre company known for its innovative productions and development of new original work, will produce an eerie Halloween special. Henry has adapted the literary classics “The Monkey’s Paw” by W.W. Jacobs, “The Interlopers” by Saki, “Cremation of Sam McGee” by Robert Service, and “The Tell-Tale Heart” by Edgar Allan Poe specifically for a socially-distant outdoor presentation.

These spooky classics are given new life as chilling theatrical stories. Though told with some humor, this production might be too intense and scary for younger audiences. Parental guidance is suggested.

Henry is a native of Winthrop and is thrilled that Royal Family is able to bring this new piece of theatre to South Road Farm.

Following COVID Protection guidelines, in addition to this performance being held completely outside, patrons will be seated 6-8 feet away from each other and over 15 feet from the performer and required to wear masks throughout the performance.

The creative team includes original music by Lars Jacobsen; original lighting design by Ashley Braga, with sound design by Hannah Szarko. Caroline May is the Associate Director. Megan Brooks is the Stage Manager.

Tickets cost $35 for preferred seating, $20 regular seating with $250 VIP tickets. In case of rain, performances will take place Nov. 1.

To purchase tickets, visit RoyalFamilyProductions.org.

