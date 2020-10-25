Today it is nearly impossible to discern what is actually true without considered diligence. The folks in House District 109 have a choice in November between Democrat Bruce White and Republican Rick Foss. It is fair to say I know both of them quite well and the choice is an easy one.

If you want someone who will accurately represent you, meaning they will vote for and against the things they say they are for and against without playing the political games that abound in politics, Rick Foss is your man.

While it is a popular ploy on both sides of the aisle to play these games — skipping controversial votes that may put you in bad standing with those who elected you — I believe Rick will vote for and against those ideals for which he is running.

Like I said, Rick Foss — it’s an easy choice.

Bill Cripe

Waterville

