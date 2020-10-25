In this toxic political environment, it’s hard to get excited about voting for anyone. But here is one candidate I am thrilled to vote for: Charlotte Warren.
Why? Charlotte is as real as they get: a straight shooter, hard worker, smart and fierce. She talks and works with anyone, gets things done, cuts through the political baloney, and serves us. She is a trailblazer for criminal justice reform — making sure that we are not criminalizing those struggling with substance use or mental health challenges.
She is a breath of fresh air from usual politicians and lives our Maine values of caring for one another, hard work, valuing everyone, and knowing that we are stronger when we work together. During COVID she has raised money for our local businesses and musicians, cared for neighbors and demanded accountability.
Join me in voting for someone you can get excited about: Charlotte Warren.
Betsy Sweet
Hallowell
