If you are passionate about racial and social justice, please join me in voting for Greg Kimber, who is running against Rep. Randy Hall (Chesterville, Wilton, New Vineyard, Strong, Industry, Temple). The fact that Rep. Randy Hall voted against banning conversion therapy, prohibiting Native American mascots, and amending Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day tells me that we need Greg Kimber in the Maine State House.
Kimber also believes in protecting the environment, worker’s rights, women’s health, increasing voting access and lowering property taxes. All important issues.
Please join me in voting for Greg Kimber for state representative.
Darlene Paine
Wilton
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Kimber passionate about justice
-
Arts & Entertainment
Play by the rules: Portland Stage welcomes a live audience and the responsibility that comes with it
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren always supports education
-
Local & State
When do COVID-19 guidelines become enforceable mandates?
-
Election 2020
Political mail piling up across Maine in unusual election year
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.