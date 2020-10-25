If you are passionate about racial and social justice, please join me in voting for Greg Kimber, who is running against Rep. Randy Hall (Chesterville, Wilton, New Vineyard, Strong, Industry, Temple). The fact that Rep. Randy Hall voted against banning conversion therapy, prohibiting Native American mascots, and amending Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day tells me that we need Greg Kimber in the Maine State House.

Kimber also believes in protecting the environment, worker’s rights, women’s health, increasing voting access and lowering property taxes. All important issues.

Please join me in voting for Greg Kimber for state representative.

 

Darlene Paine

Wilton

