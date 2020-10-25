Voters in Albion, Benton, Clinton, Fairfield, Unity Township, Waterville and Winslow are fortunate that Hilary Koch is running for Maine Senate against Scott Cyrway. Hilary grew up with a mother who battled medical challenges and was grateful for food stamps and neighbors who shared their hunting meat in the winter. As a former teacher she understands the demands of today’s educators and the needs of students.

As the mother of two teenagers, including one who has suffered with chronic health needs since he was a baby, she is familiar with the high costs of prescription drugs and the need for adequate health insurance coverage for working families. She has worked hard, helping people with opioid addiction, working with kids in the foster care system and bringing communities together to solve problems.

She cares about the things I care about. Please join me in voting for Hilary Koch.

 

Shannon King

Benton

