AUGUSTA – Richard M. “Dick” Marquis Jr., 65, of Bangor Street Place, died Oct. 22, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a brief illness.

He was born in Gardiner on May 19, 1955, the son of Richard M. Marquis and Hazel A. (Moody) Marquis.

Dick attended Gardiner schools and worked at R.M. Marquis Shoe Co. for several years.

Dick is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Drew) Marquis of Augusta; his son, Chase Marquis of Belfast, a daughter, April Trocki of Windsor.

There will be no public visiting hours. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Gardiner.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Guest Book