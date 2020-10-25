SKOWHEGAN – Sophronia A. Trott, 77, passed away peacefully Oct. 9, 2020 at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home in Skowhegan. She was born Jan. 4, 1943 in Brunswick, the daughter of Chester and Mabel (Coombs) Bibber.

She graduated from Lawrence High School class of 1961. On Sept. 3, 1966, she married Merle Trott Sr. at Colby Chapel. She was employed by Hathaway Shirt Company as a seamstress. She was also a substitute teacher for MSAD #49, worked as a cashier at Bud’s Grocery, secretary for the Maine Veterans Home, and was an amazing mother and grandmother.

Sophronia was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Sidney, Eastern Star in Sidney and Advent Christian Church Blessed Hope. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, playing bingo, reading romance novels and supported her grandchildren in all their events.

She is survived by her son, Merle Trott Jr. and wife Rachel of Troy, daughter, Melissa Bernardini and husband Mike Sr. of Winslow; grandsons, Michael Bernardini Jr. and wife Lisa of Clinton, Daniel Bernardini and wife Clarissa of Albion, Christian Trott of Waterville, Vincent Bernardini of Winslow, Zackariah Bernardini and wife Shelby of Albion, granddaughter, Makayla Johnson and husband Terrell of Winslow; great-grandchildren, Mae, Margaret and Violet Bernardini, Nathan and Joshua Cochron; brother, Frank Bibber Sr. and wife Dorothy of Florida; sister-in-law, Joyce Trott of Clinton; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Merle Trott Sr.; parents, Chester and Mabel Bibber; sister, Jean Bibber.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

The family sends its deepest gratitude to Cedar Ridge nursing home and the outstanding staff for caring for our beautiful Sophronia. The family also appreciates all the support during this challenging time.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Sophronia’s memory to Melissa Bernardini to help with cost of a memory stone.

