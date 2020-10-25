Each year the Maine League of Conservation Voters publishes a list of how each of our legislators have voted on environmental issues. In 2019 Sen. Scott Cyrway voted against six of the eight bills proposed. Only one other senator joined him in voting against the solar bill. He also voted against two solar bills in 2018.

Rep. Tim Theriault was either absent or opposed every bill on the list in 2019. He also voted against two solar bills in 2018.

Politicians who are not aware of the dangers of greenhouse gases or indifferent to their effects should be replaced.

Edward Riggs

Albion

