The day in 2016 that Donald Trump was sworn into presidency, a chauffeur drove the limousine bringing the new president and first lady, Melania, to the White House, their new home for the next four years.

I remember Trump promptly getting out, and hurrying well ahead of his wife, not with her, to enter the White House. Unimaginable was this selfish disregard for his wife, ignoring her at such a supreme moment for the married couple, as his country watched.

That moment demonstrated the self-centeredness that has defined president Trump’s leadership.

I vote for Biden, who will put our country first.

Roger Condit

Farmington

