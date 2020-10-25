I am writing to ask my neighbors and friends in West Gardiner to vote to reelect Charlotte Warren as our state representative. As the father of two young boys who has chosen to raise our family in West Gardiner, I care very much about Maine’s school system. It is imperative to me that my elected officials support public education. Charlotte Warren has spent her professional career in a classroom, and she understands the importance of sound education policy.
Charlotte is a supporter of early education and strong pre-K programs. She supports the state funding education to 55%. She believes that more educators — those on the front lines — should be in elected office helping shape the policies that direct our schools.
Charlotte believes that teachers are performing one of the most important jobs in our communities. Now more than ever, our teachers need legislators who support their work.
Joshua Marsella
West Gardiner
