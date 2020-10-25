We should keep Charlotte Warren in the Legislature. As a resident of West Gardiner, I’ve watched Charlotte Warren work diligently on social justice issues and am grateful for her approach.

As the House chairwoman of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice Committee and the House Chair of Maine’s Mental Health Working group, Charlotte has been trying to bring attention to criminal justice issues for the past six years. She has continually advocated for discernment regarding the $95 million a year we spend on county jails, 80% of which is billed directly to your property tax.

Charlotte is also working to reform our mental health crisis response system so that we aren’t sending people to jail who are suffering from mental illness. The data is clear: When we can intervene early in a mental health crisis, our response is more effective and less expensive. Please join me in voting for Charlotte.

Jim Caldwell

West Gardiner

