I am writing to endorse Rebecca Green for City Council, representing Ward 4, Waterville. Rebecca is well-known in our community from her many years running the Kennebec Montessori school, from her family’s involvement in Beth Israel Congregation, from her support of her children’s school careers, and as a friendly face in our local community. I have known Rebecca in many of these capacities, and when I first arrived in Waterville it was wonderful to meet someone so welcoming.

Organized, disciplined, deeply kind but no pushover, Rebecca will bring her can-do efficiency to our City Council. Endlessly polite and thoughtful, she is firm and devoted to her principles and our community.

At a time when faith in those running for office of any kind is at a low point, I trust her to care for our city in the years to come. Vote Rebecca Green in Ward 4 on Nov. 3.

Melanie Weiss

Waterville

