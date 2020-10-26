FAIRFIELD — The superintendent for Maine School Administrative District 49 says one case of COVID-19 had been identified in the district.

In a letter posted to the district’s website Friday, Superintendent Roberta Hersom said that a student from Clinton Elementary School had tested positive. SAD 49 serves the towns of Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield.

After the student tested positive, Principal Cathy Gordon, school nurse Natasha Barton and Hersom began communicating with Emily Poland, the Department of Education’s school nurse consultant, to identify close contacts and begin notifying them.

“Guided by Maine CDC Division of Disease Surveillance Standard Operating Procedure, we are taking the necessary steps required for the health and safety of our students and staff,” Hersom wrote.

That included a 14-day quarantine for people “identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.”

Related Read all of our coverage on how coronavirus is affecting Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has not recommended that the district close schools, according to Hersom. The Maine Department of Education framework requirements “we have in place have limited the scope of contact in this particular instance,” Hersom wrote.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: