FAIRFIELD — The superintendent in Maine School Administrative District 49 has reported a case of COVID-19 infection within the district.

In a letter posted Friday to the SAD 49 website, Superintendent Roberta Hersom wrote that a student at Clinton Elementary School had tested positive.

Roberta Hersom, superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 49, which serves Albion, Benton, Clinton and Fairfield. Contributed photo

After the student tested positive, Principal Cathy Gordon, school nurse Natasha Barton and Hersom began communicating with Emily Poland, the Maine Department of Education’s school nurse consultant, to identify close contacts and begin notifying them.

There are 232 students attending Clinton Elementary School.

“Guided by Maine CDC Division of Disease Surveillance Standard Operating Procedure, we are taking the necessary steps required for the health and safety of our students and staff,” Hersom wrote.

That included a 14-day quarantine for those “identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.”

Related

Read all of our coverage on how coronavirus is affecting Maine

The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has not recommended the district close schools, according to Hersom.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
albion maine, benton maine, clinton maine, cmnews, coronavirus, fairfield maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles