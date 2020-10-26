FAIRFIELD — The superintendent in Maine School Administrative District 49 has reported a case of COVID-19 infection within the district.
In a letter posted Friday to the SAD 49 website, Superintendent Roberta Hersom wrote that a student at Clinton Elementary School had tested positive.
After the student tested positive, Principal Cathy Gordon, school nurse Natasha Barton and Hersom began communicating with Emily Poland, the Maine Department of Education’s school nurse consultant, to identify close contacts and begin notifying them.
There are 232 students attending Clinton Elementary School.
“Guided by Maine CDC Division of Disease Surveillance Standard Operating Procedure, we are taking the necessary steps required for the health and safety of our students and staff,” Hersom wrote.
That included a 14-day quarantine for those “identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive.”
The Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention has not recommended the district close schools, according to Hersom.
