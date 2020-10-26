Count Gardiner Area High School as the latest central Maine school forced to halt athletics due to COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents from MSAD 11 superintendent Patricia Hopkins on Monday, an individual associated with the school is a “probable positve” for COVID-19, and students and staff had been in contact with the individual. It was announced in the letter that it is moving to their red mode of operation, which means classes will be remote for the remainder of the week. Per the letter, Gardiner area elementary schools and middle schools will remain in yellow, or hybrid, mode.

To go along with the school’s red mode, all athletic events, practices and after-school activities have been shut down for the remainder of the week as well. Per its letter, the school will be determining where it stands for next week by Friday.

