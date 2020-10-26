MONMOUTH — Gabby Chessie scored on a breakaway midway through the first half for the game’s only goal as Oak Hill handed Monmouth its first loss of the season 1-0 in girls soccer action Monday.

Paige Gonya made 22 saves to secure the shutout for Oak Hill (7-1), while Emma Johnson stopped six shots for Monmouth/Winthrop (5-1-1), which handed the Raiders their lone loss earlier this season.

MARANACOOK 2, MORSE 0: Addie Watson and Grace Dwyer each scored goals for the Black Bears in a win over the Shipbuilders in Readfield.

Maranacook remains unbeaten, moving to 7-0-1 with the win.

FIELD HOCKEY

ERSKINE 5, WATERVILLE 0: Ashely Clavette and MacKenzie Toner each scored two goals and had an assist for the Eagles in a win over the Purple Panthers in South China.

Reese Sullivan added a goal and an assist for Erskine. Emily York had five saves for the shutout.

Yuliya Paquette had 11 saves for Waterville.

HALL-DALE 4, MARANACOOK 0: Ava Corbin scored a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs (3-4) to the victory in Farmingdale.

Kiley Rolfe and Averi Baker added goals for Hall-Dale, while Baker had an assist and Ellory Stewart had helpers on both of Corbin’s goals. Kelsey Cormier made six saves to pick up the win.

Alyssa Pratt made eight saves for the Black Bears.

