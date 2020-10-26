AUGUSTA — A man and woman who were arrested last month following an alleged drive-by shooting in Waterville have been indicted on reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

Waterville police arrested Abigail Scott, 25, of Garland and Tyler H. Greenlaw, 26, of Fairfield on the night of Sept. 4 after witnesses described a car — a black BMW in which the two were later stopped — as having been involved in a drive-by shooting near 23 Oak St.

Shots allegedly fired from the car hit an unoccupied vehicle.

Scott, who was driving when officers stopped the car following a short chase, was also charged with failure to stop for an officer and driving to endanger, according to court documents.

Greenlaw, a convicted felon, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and criminal mischief for allegedly having damaged or destroyed a motor vehicle belonging to a woman.

An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but does indicate there is enough evidence in a case to proceed with a trial.

Also indicted by a Kennebec County grand jury that rose Oct. 23:

• Edward A. Archer Jr., 37, of Pittsfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug (fentanyl powder), and criminal forfeiture, of $653, June 14, in Waterville, and theft by unauthorized taking, between Jan. 1, 2019, and March 20, 2020, in Sidney.

• Jessica Ashley-Tuttle Tape, 35, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, Aug. 13, in Augusta.

• Justin B. Austin, 30, of Augusta, violation of condition of release, Sept. 8 in Augusta.

• Michael Bruno Bakeman, 29, of Waterville, operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, July 26, in Gardiner.

• Alexander L. Berry, 21, of South China, eluding an officer, criminal operating under the influence, operating after suspension, criminal speed and violation of condition of release, July 18, in China.

• Ryan J. Bridges, 38, of Winthrop, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug (heroin), unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug (oxycodone), unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (ecstasy, cocaine and/or methylphenidate), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (psilocybin), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (gabapentin and/or cyclobenzaprine) and criminal forfeiture of $3,268, July 29, in Farmingdale.

• David J. Burden, 44, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs (cocaine base), Aug. 2, in Augusta.

• Steven E. Case, 56, of Lewiston, burglary Aug. 17, 2019, domestic violence stalking between July 2, 2019, and Sept. 6, 2019, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Aug. 17, 2019, in Augusta.

• Kyle V. Crooker, 27, of Gardiner, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug (fentanyl powder), and operating after revocation, April 10, in Farmingdale, and operating after revocation, unlawful possession of scheduled drug (hydrocodone and/or hydrochloride), illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses, unlawful possession of scheduled drug (Xanax or Gabapentin), failure to give correct name and violation of a condition of release, Sept. 30, in Augusta, and unlawful possession of scheduled drug (containing heroin), and unlawful possession of scheduled drug (cocaine base), Feb. 28, in Augusta.

• Sadie J. Davis, 32, of Waterville, aggravated forgery, violation of condition of release and operating after suspension, Dec. 25, 2019, in Waterville.

• Jennifer A. Dennis, 34, of Augusta, trafficking in prison contraband, Aug 3, in Augusta.

• David D. Dyer, 49, of Vassalboro, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation and criminal operating under the influence, July 3, in Clinton.

• Joshua Dean Elliott, 39, of Clinton, violation of sex offender registration, April 25, in Clinton.

• Victoria L. Field, 45, of Waterville, two count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (methamphetamine).

• Steve R. French, 50, of Chelsea, aggravated forgery, Aug. 27, 2019, in Augusta.

• Natasha M. Gagne, 33, of Augusta, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, and violating a condition of release, Sept. 13, in Augusta, and robbery, July 31, in Augusta.

• Porscha L. Green, 26, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (suboxone), operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, Sept 4, in Waterville.

• Lee A. Hunter, 35, of West Gardiner, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drug (methamphetamine), and operating after suspension, July 20, in Gardiner.

• Justin D. Johnson, 36, of Lewiston, operating after revocation and unlawful use of a license, Aug. 18, in Manchester.

• Pedro L. Lopez, 36, of Augusta, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking and criminal mischief, Sept. 13, in Augusta.

• Sean N. Lussier, 28, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 1, 2019, in Waterville.

• Joshua R. McKechnie, 37, of Sidney, aggravated criminal mischief, unlawful possession of scheduled drug (fentanyl), unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug (methamphetamine), illegal possession of hypodermic apparatuses and violation of condition of release, Sept. 2, in Waterville.

• Dylan S. McMahon, 23, of Augusta, robbery and theft by unauthorized taking, Feb. 26, in Augusta.

• Melissa Reynolds, 38, of Waterville, burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, unauthorized use of property and violation of condition of release, July 27, in Belgrade.

• Gregory T. Roe, 35, of Vienna, three counts of theft by unauthorized taking and three counts of burglary of a motor vehicle, Aug 10, in Winthrop.

• Devon A. Palmer, 24, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking of scheduled drug (fentanyl powder), aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug (suboxone), criminal operating under the influence, unlawful possession of scheduled drug (Diazepam) and criminal forfeiture of $746, July 16, in Winslow.

• Kevin P. Pelletier, 39, of Waterville, criminal threatening, July 19, in Waterville.

• Lionel A. Pelletier, 37, of Warren, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs (fentanyl powder), aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (oxycodone) and criminal forfeiture of $148, Sept. 21, in Waterville.

• Ashley E. Pleau, 32, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in scheduled drug (heroin), unlawful trafficking of scheduled drug (oxycodone), unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (ecstasy, cocaine and/or methylphenidate), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (psilocybin), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (gabapentin and/or cyclobenzaprine) and criminal forfeiture of $3,268, July 29, in Farmingdale.

• Michael Scribner, 37, of Augusta, operating after revocation and operating an unregistered vehicle, March 28, in Augusta.

• Hallie L. Stevens, 34, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking and violation of condition of release, Feb. 27, in Waterville, and theft by unauthorized taking, April 12, in Waterville.

• Justin J. Swedberg, 27, of St. Albans, operating after revocation and improper plates, Aug. 10, in Clinton.

• Jason M. Taylor, 44, of Camden, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug (methamphetamine), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (methamphetamine and operating beyond license condition or restriction, May 15, in Augusta.

• Jessica L. Tillson, 34, of Pittston, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, Aug. 21, in Pittston.

• Randy R. Tremaine, 47, of Hallowell, aggravated criminal mischief, April 9, in Augusta, theft of services, April 9, in Chelsea and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, April 9, in Augusta.

• Barbara Waugh Webb, 39, of Fairfield, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drug (fentanyl powder), unlawful possession of scheduled drug (methamphetamine), operating after revocation and violation of condition of release, Aug. 9, in Waterville.

• Kenny L. White, 41, of Augusta, visual sexual aggression against a child, prohibited contact with a minor and violation of condition of release, Sept. 30, in Augusta.

• Stephen A. Wright, 40, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, Aug. 30, in Farmingdale.

