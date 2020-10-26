WATERVILLE — Temple Tots, the daycare center affiliated with Temple Academy on West River Road, has closed because staffing is inadequate after a staff member reported having contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Temple Superintendent Kevin Wood said the daycare closed starting Monday, not because of that indirect COVID exposure, but because with that staff person out, there were not enough staff members for the number of children at the daycare.
“We don’t have any COVID cases,” Wood said Monday. “They had a staff member who had secondary, or tertiary, exposure to a person. The CDC (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention) wouldn’t ask us to close here because of that. Only out of an abundance of caution did we have those staff people stay home. There is no COVID exposure at the daycare.”
Temple Tots employs six staff members and is located on the Temple Academy property, but not in the same building as the school. Wood said neither the daycare nor the school itself has had any COVID cases.
The daycare is licensed for about 36 children but the number enrolled is less than 20, according to Wood.
The daycare staff member learned over the weekend that someone she was with late last week, off Temple’s property, tested positive on Saturday, he said. That staff member notified the daycare director, who notified Wood. Then, staff and parents of children enrolled in the daycare were notified it was going to close Monday.
“The director and I spoke with the staff person yesterday and last night, and decided to keep all the staff people home,” Wood said.
Wood said the staff member who was exposed may take a COVID test.
“Rather than being quarantined for 14 days, I think she has the option of being tested,” he said, adding that there is a 5-day incubation period before one can be tested and he thinks she was exposed on Friday. He was not sure when the daycare will reopen.
“We will be open as soon as we have enough staff to cover,” he said.
