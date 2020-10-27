Home composting will be the focus of a webinar from University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association planned from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

According to a news release from the UMaine extension office in Orono, Backyard Composting topics include the basic principles of composting, what can safely be composted and when and how to use home compost. UMaine Extension professor Mark Hutchinson leads the workshop on home compositing, which is one way to reduce organic materials entering the waste stream and harvest a safe soil amendment.

Registration is required; a $5 donation is optional.

To register, visit extension.umaine.edu to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the third in a six-part fall gardening webinar series offered every other Wednesday through mid-December.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: