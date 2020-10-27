A Biddeford man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for two racially motivated attacks against Black men in 2018.

A jury convicted Maurice Diggins last year of two counts of committing hate crimes and one count of conspiracy in connection with separate assaults on Black men in Portland and Biddeford. The hearing took place Tuesday morning via Zoom.

His nephew, Dusty Leo, faced similar charges stemming from the same assaults and pleaded guilty last year to one count of conspiracy and one count of committing a hate crime. Leo has yet to be sentenced, but in a plea deal agreed not to appeal a sentence of less than four years, indicating prosecutors will not seek more time than that.

Diggins and Leo are both white. The two cases were the first prosecutions for hate crimes at the federal level in Maine since the government adopted a new hate crime law in 2009.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen called the crimes “among the most serious I have seen.” As she explained her reasons for the sentence, she described both physical and psychological effects on the victims.

“You caused damage to the entire minority community,” Torresen said. “This type of offense has an emotional toll and deeply affect their sense of security and safety. And you also damaged the larger community. That such bigotry and violence could be found within Portland and Biddeford city limits damaged the reputation of those communities as well.”

Court documents and testimony described the two attacks in the early-morning hours of April 15, 2018.

Diggins and Leo approached three Black men outside a bar in Portland’s Old Port shortly before 1 a.m. Diggins hit one man, breaking his jaw. When the man tried to run away, Diggins and Leo followed him and shouted racial epithets. The prosecutor said Diggins also knocked out another man from the group.

Diggins and Leo then drove to Biddeford. They stopped at a 7-Eleven there, and Diggins confronted a Black man who was outside the convenience store. While he blocked the man’s path, Leo approached the man from behind and hit him, also breaking his jaw. Diggins and Leo also used racial epithets and tried to chase the man in their truck as he ran away.

Both victims underwent emergency surgery and had their jaws wired shut for weeks as part of their recovery. They testified at trial about the surprise attacks, and one said he has since moved out of Biddeford because he no longer feels safe there. Neither man spoke at the sentencing hearing.

This story will be updated.

