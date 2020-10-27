Green Bee, a soda company based in Fort Andross in Brunswick, has announced the launch of their beverages into the Whole Foods Market Mid-Atlantic Region, which encompasses Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey and will be launching initially in 14 stores in Ohio and Kentucky as well.

Each of the 63 stores launching Green Bee will feature Green Bee’s Lemon Sting – a soda made with fresh squeezed lemon juice, rosemary, and honey; Blueberry Dream – wild blueberry juice, fresh ginger, and honey; and Ginger Buzz – fresh ginger, coriander, and honey.

“This expansion is a significant milestone for Green Bee,” said Chris Kinkade, president of Green Bee. “Whole Foods Market has been instrumental in nurturing our brand and even helped fund our first automated bottling line through their Local Producer Loan program. We could not ask for a more wonderful partner, supporting our mission to bring bee-friendly, clean label sodas to more consumers.”

“We’re very excited to launch Green Bee in 63 Whole Foods Market stores,” said Bill Gwynn, Mid-Atlantic Grocery associate coordinator of purchasing at Whole Foods Market. “The flavors are unique, making it one of the best tasting sodas we have come across and can’t wait for our customers to enjoy them as well.”

Green Bee is the first soda made with real fresh-squeezed juices and sweetened exclusively with honey. Founders Chris and Lori Kinkade are backyard beekeepers that started making drinks for their family using honey from their own hives as a sustainable, lower-calorie, alternative to traditional sodas. Starting with small batches in their kitchen in 2010, Green Bee has grown into a full brewing and bottling facility at Fort Andross.

Green Bee’s lineup of craft sodas and sparkling waters are distributed to natural food stores, grocery retailers and fine restaurants nationwide.

