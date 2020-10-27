Fall clean-up for the following St. Michael Parish cemeteries will begin the week of Nov. 2, according to a news release from David Madore, chairman, St. Michael Parish, Augusta.

In Augusta:

• St. Augustine, 61-65 Townsend Road;

• Holy Family, 139 Townsend Road; and

• St. Mary’s (old), 142 Winthrop St.

In Gardiner:

• St. Joseph’s (new), 46 Deane St.; and

• St. Joseph’s (old), 31 Plummer St.

In Manchester:

• St. Mary’s (Pelton Hill), 605 Western Ave.

In Whitefield:

• St. Denis, 298 Grand Army Road; and

• Calvary (St. Denis New), 300 Grand Army Road.

All flowers real and artificial, decorations, flower containers etc. should be removed. Items left in the cemetery after Sunday, Nov. 1, will be disposed of. Only concrete urns can be left on cemetery lots but should be emptied and turned over to avoid breakage.

All parish cemeteries will close for the winter in early December. Christmas trees, breakable ornaments and statutes, lawn and garden decorations, toys and all types of solar lights are not permitted.

The parish reserves the right to remove and dispose of any memorial/decoration that is unsightly, damaged, or violates guidelines without notice to easement holder.

For more information, visit stmichaelmaine.org.

