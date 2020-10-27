HALLOWELL — Cox Memorial United Methodist Church, at 29 Middle St., will provide a safe place to bring children for trick or treating between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from the Rev. Rich Cullen.

Free candy and other treats will be provided in a safe manner. All volunteers will follow the usual COVID-19 safety precautions and others are encouraged to do the same.

People on foot or in one’s car are welcome.

For more information, call the church office at 207-622-6636.

