HALLOWELL — Cox Memorial United Methodist Church, at 29 Middle St., will provide a safe place to bring children for trick or treating between 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, according to a news release from the Rev. Rich Cullen.
Free candy and other treats will be provided in a safe manner. All volunteers will follow the usual COVID-19 safety precautions and others are encouraged to do the same.
People on foot or in one’s car are welcome.
For more information, call the church office at 207-622-6636.
