Incumbent Republican Bradlee Farrin faces a challenge from Democrat Daniel Swain on the Nov. 3 ballot for Maine Senate District 3.

Farrin, a 56-year-old Norridgewock resident, is a retired Air Force and Maine Air National Guard veteran. He worked for 17 years on the Norridgewock Fire Department before stepping down as captain. Farrin has more than 35 years experience in the engineering and construction fields, with the last 16 years being the corporate facilities manager for Milton CAT.

Bradlee Farrin Age: 56 Residence: Norridgewock Education: Some college courses Occupation: Corporate facilities manager for Milton CAT; retired Air Force and Maine Air National Guard veteran

Multiple attempts to reach Democratic challenger Daniel Swain, of Skowhegan, were not successful over the course of a week. The Senate Democratic Campaign Committee also could not provide contact information for Swain.

District 3 serves Anson, Bingham, Canaan, Caratunk, Central Somerset Unorganized Territory, Cornville, Dennistown Plantation, Embden, Highland Plantation, Jackman, Madison, Mercer, Moose River, Moscow, New Portland, Norridgewock, Northeast Somerset Unorganized Territory, Northwest Somerset Unorganized Territory, Pittsfield, Pleasant Ridge Plantation, Rome, Seboomook Lake Unorganized Territory, Skowhegan, Smithfield, Solon, Starks, The Forks Plantation and West Forks Plantation.

Farrin has served in the 127th, 128th and 129th Legislatures and says that given his military background, he tries “to stay on top of policies that impact our veterans.”

“I want to continue to represent the voices of Senate District 3,” Farrin said. “Constituent services is very important to me. Helping my neighbor, friend or family member find the correct agency, resource or way to solve their problems is very gratifying. Bottom line, I want to continue to serve.”

Top priorities for Farrin include advocating for rural Mainers and focusing on taking care of the state’s elderly population, especially those on fixed incomes.

“I believe that in my time in Augusta, I have developed a reputation as a legislator who will listen to all sides of the issue and work in good faith to find a solution,” Farrin said. “I believe having a seat at the table and being part of the discussion is very important.”

The projected budget shortfall as well as Somerset County’s struggle with the opioid epidemic are issues that Farrin says are important to him and he hopes that if reelected, he can work to find opportunities so that young people choose to stay in central Maine.

During his tenure, he has assisted in the “Put Maine to Work” bill from the 127th Legislature as well as bills that provided tuition assistance for members of Maine Air and Army National Guard, naming of the bridge in Norridgewock to honor Deputy Eugene Cole, and the effort to get military medics credit for their training while pursuing civilian credentials.

He has sat on the Transportation Committee during the 127th and 129th Legislatures, and Veteran and Legal Affairs Committee for the 128 Legislature.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: