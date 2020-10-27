Rebecca Ketchum, president of the Norridgewock Historical Society, is the top prize winner of the 2020 Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award program. She will receive a cash award of $10,000 and a new website from CivicPlus. The initiative aims to shine a spotlight on the growing need for local engagement in critical civic roles, according to a news release from CivicPlus, based in Manhattan, Kansas.

“I want to thank CivicPlus for this great award, which will make a tremendous difference to this community. It will encourage everybody that they can make a difference, and it’s going to boost people up. We can do a lot with this, and I thank you all very much,” said Ketchum, according to the release.

Ketchum was nominated by Richard LaBelle, Norridgewock town manager, according to CivicPlus’ website.

Second- and third-place winners were Brian Shoemaker, fire captain, and councilman from Gilt Edge, Tennessee; and Tammy Hutchinson, Hartwell Main Street Design Committee Chairwoman from the City of Hartwell, Georgia. These winners will receive cash awards of $7,500, and $5,000 for their respective communities.

The top 100 civic volunteer award winners will receive a new CivicCMS website, built by CivicPlus, at no cost, that will include a volunteer subsite to aid in future recruitment efforts. The complete list of all winners is available at civicplus.com/small-town-volunteer-awards.

“We need difference-makers in our communities now more than ever. It is an honor to support and recognize this year’s winning organizations and volunteers and their relentless commitment to civic philanthropy and activism,” said Brian Rempe, CivicPlus chief executive officer. “CivicPlus is committed to giving back to our local civic organizations. All of this year’s winners inspire us to continue innovating technology to help them achieve their goals. We cannot wait to see how this year’s winners leverage their prizes to further their efforts.”

The Barton Russell Group administered the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.

For more information about the group, visit civicplus.com.

