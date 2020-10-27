Past International Director Lewis B. Small Sr. of the Gardiner/Augusta Lions Club recently was presented with the International President’s Award for outstanding service to Lions International, according to a news release from the local club.

Joining the Gardiner Lions in 1969, at the age of 35, Small has dedicated more than 50 years to being a part of the leadership at the International, District and Club level. His loyalty and dedication to serving those in need has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and fellow members.

His leadership skills allowed him to serve as an international director from 1992 to 1994 and in countless other positions in the State, District and Club. He has become an icon of Lion resource which has served the Lion Clubs of Maine and International invaluably to this day.

