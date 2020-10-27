The Strand Theatre in Rockland is proud to announce its partnership with ska legends The Skatalites for their only live steam of 2020. The band will perform This ain’t no “live from my living room” deal.

Skank to your favorite ska classics, while chatting live with fans from around the world. There may even be a few surprises in store for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

2020 marks the 56th Anniversary of The Skatalites, the legendary ska pioneers who secured their place in history early on by backing most of the vocalists in Jamaica including Bob Marley, Toots and The Maytals, Jimmy Cliff, Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe and more. The band went on to inspire an entire genre of music and countless bands across many musical formats.

Tickets cost $15.

For tickets or more information, visit rocklandstrand.com.