AUGUSTA — Sierra Prebit scored a goal to lead the Cony field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Skowhegan on Tueday.

Julia Reny and Madison Veilleux each had assists for Cony. Jenna Hanoian had seven saves to earn the shutout.

Rachel Tuck had five saves for the River Hawks.

LAWRENCE 2, MESSALONSKEE 1: Victoria Dunphy and Haylei Niles each scored a goal to lead the Bulldogs to the win in Oakland.

Sage Brown and McKenzie Nadeau added an assist apiece for Lawrence (4-0-0) and Emma Poulin made six saves.

Messalonskee falls to 1-5-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 5, LAWRENCE 0: Five different players scored to lead the Purple Panthers to the win.

Paige St. Pierre, Kayla Murray, Danica Serdjenian, Mara Von Oesen and Ella Moody each had a goal for Waterville (8-1-1).

BOYS SOCCER

WATERVILLE 7, LAWRENCE 0: Kaden Works had two goals and three assists to lead the Purple Panthers to a win over the Bulldogs in Waterville.

Chris Williams had two goals, while Sam Lloyd, Jay Brock and Chase Daigle added goals for the Purple Panthers.

Daigle, Lloyd and Brock each added assists for Waterville.

MT. ABRAM 6, BUCKFIELD 0: Cam Walters had two goals and an assist as the Roadrunners defeated the Bucks in boys soccer in Salem.

Morgan Thibodeau and Kyle Presby each had a goal and assist for the Roadrunners while Wyatt Sieminski and Kenynon Pillsbury also scored in the win.

Ian Allen, Mathias Long Frost, and Damien Thurlow combined to make four saves for the shutout.

Gavin Charest made 12 saves for the Bucks.

