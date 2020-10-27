Maine reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the third day in a row the state has logged more than 50 cases.

The increase in cases is tracking with a nationwide trend of a fall spike in COVID-19, although Maine’s underlying infection rate is still amongst the lowest in the country.

The seven-day daily average of new cases was 49.4 on Tuesday, up from 32 a week ago and 29.7 a month ago.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today. In an appearance on Good Morning America today about Maine’s low infection rates compared to most of the country, Shah said Maine people “believe in science” and listened to advice such as wearing masks and physical distancing.

There were no new deaths on Tuesday. Since the pandemic began, 6,311 Mainers have been sickened by COVID-19, and 146 have died.

On Tuesday, 14 new cases were tracked in Cumberland County, 11 in York County, three in Androscoggin County and one case in Waldo County. Waldo County has been the site of a recent large outbreak, with 60 cases connected to Brooks Pentecostal Church services in early October. After a rapid escalation in cases in the first three days after the Maine CDC reported the outbreak in mid-October, the growth in cases has slowed.

Matthew Shaw, pastor of Brooks Pentecostal Church, apologized in a Facebook video posted on Tuesday.

“We regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness,” Shaw said. “We apologize that the sickness came to our church. We apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling.”

In Waldo County, the Maine Department of Education changed the county’s classification from “green” to “yellow,” which means high school sports and extra-curricular activities have been halted for at least two weeks.

