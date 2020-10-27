KENDUSKEAG — A man was killed in a forklift accident Tuesday in a building on Ames Road in this Penobscot County town, state police said.

Gary Mullen, 59, of Veazie, died from his injuries despite efforts by co-workers to administer aid, state police said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration will be the primary investigator of the workplace death.

