OAKLAND – David Joseph Simpson, 70, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 22, 2020 at his home in Oakland.

David was born, in Waterville on March 19, 1950 to Julienne Simpson (Fortin) and Wilfred Simpson. He graduated from Waterville High School. He married Cathy Couture and had three beautiful daughters, Kristie, Marsha and Tricia.

He worked and retired from the Maine Central Railroad, Waterville. In 1986, while on strike, he opened Simpson’s Auto Body in Oakland with his brother James Simpson. David was a hardworking, self-made man that never stopped; he was always lending a helping hand.

David enjoyed going to car races, playing corn hole, bowling, hunting, fishing, fiddlehead picking and being in God’s Country on Whetstone Pond. He shared his favorite place with so many friends and family over the years. He was a member of the Waterville Elks Lodge #905 and the Calumet Club, Augusta, ME.

He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Johnny and Peter; as well as several close friends.

David is survived by his significant other of 15 years Theresa Whitcomb; her daughters Jennifer Ruzzo, husband John and grandchildren Cordelia and Johnny of Rhode Island; Sarah and Brian King of Sidney, and grandchildren Katie and Christopher.

His greatest accomplishment was his beloved daughters Kristie Warren and significant other Scott Saucier of Sidney, grandson Davis Warren of Oakland; Marsha Simpson of Yarmouth; Tricia Simpson of Oakland; grandson Zachary Simpson of Enfield, Conn. and granddaughter Marisa Stuart of Oakland; his siblings Julie Marr, Patsy and Pete Pelletier, Nancy and Willie McDowell, Linda and Kirby Rowe, James Simpson, Jane and Timothy LaPlante; several nieces and nephews; special friends Guy Gleason and Roger Carter; and his dog Hershey.

A service will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Notre Dame Church, Waterville. Graveside to follow at St. Francis cemetery on Grove Street, Waterville.

Arrangements are under the care of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Waterville Elks Lodge #905

76 Industrial St.

Waterville, ME 04901

