BENTON – Jeffrey M. Humphrey, 53, died on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home in Benton.

Jeff was born on July 17, 1967 in Waterville, the son of Francis M. Humphrey Jr. and Kathleen Martin Humphrey.

He graduated from Freeport High School with the class of 1985 and received his degree from Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in Presque Isle.

Jeff enjoyed his solitude and had a good sense of dry humor. He liked walking, riding his bike, hunting and surfing the web.

He is survived by his mom, Kathleen Humphrey of Benton; two brothers, Gregory Humphrey and wife Stacey of North Carolina and Glenn Humphrey of Benton; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Francis Humphrey Jr; and his grandparents, Henry and Julia Martin and Francis and Helen Humphrey Sr.

He will be laid to rest in the Brown Cemetery in Benton.

Care has been provided by Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, Pittsfield.

