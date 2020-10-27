SHAWMUT – Stanley P. McGoff, 96, of Shawmut passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 after a short illness at home surrounded by his loving family.

Stanley was born on Dec. 19, 1923 in Biddeford, the son of Marjorie (McGoff) Gardner. Stanley married Earline M. Gurney in Fairfield on Nov. 11, 1950.

Stanley served in the Air Force in World War II and the Korean War. He worked for Keyes Fibre Company in Shawmut for 42 years until he retired. Stanley enjoyed playing baseball and was a pitcher in one game he pitched a no hitter. Stanley also enjoyed hunting, fishing and snowmobiling.

Stanley is preceded by his mother Marjorie Gardner. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Earline G. McGoff of Shawmut; his daughter Julie (McGoff) Bourgoin and husband Dana of Benton, his son Gregg McGoff of Shawmut; his four grandchildren, Nicole, Gregory, Krista, Kellie; his great-grandchildren, Julius, Tegan, Logan, Jackson, Dakota

The family would like to thank Diane Landry and hospice and everyone else that took so good care of Stanley.

Arrangement is under the direction of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral service. A graveside service will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a donation in Stanley’s name to the Shawmut Chapel

