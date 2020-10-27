RANDOLPH – Violet Alta McLaughlin, 79, of Randolph, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Violet was born on March 13, 1941 in Prentiss, Maine, to Richard and Alice Glidden. She was raised and attended school in Pittston, Maine.

Vi worked at the Willowcrest and then retired from Riverview Hospital. She attended the Apostolic Church of Augusta, where she volunteered teaching school. Vi followed Jesus in the Apostolic Pentecostal faith for over 45 years. She enjoyed telling people about and worshiping God, shopping, spending time with family, church family, making flower arrangements, decorating hats, dolls and teddy bears; A lot of which she would give her loved ones as a gift. Vi always had a project going.

Violet was a loving mother to her eight kids.

She was predeceased by two sons, Glen and Jeffrey Moulton. Vi is survived by her husband of 60 years, George Michael McLaughlin, Sr. of Randolph; six children, Colleen Moody and husband Linwood of Chelsea, Maureen Marston of Augusta, George McLaughlin, Jr. and wife Michele of Randolph, Kathy French and husband Bob of Fairfield, Peter McLaughlin and partner Karry Jackson of Randolph, Jason McLaughlin and wife Tanya of Windsor; 14 siblings; two adopted siblings; several nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Vi will be greatly missed and her memories and love will live on!

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, from 10:00 a.m. – noon, followed by a funeral service at noon, at the Apostolic Church of Augusta, 500 Western Ave., Augusta. Burial will follow at the Riverside Annex Cemetery, Route 27, Pittston, Maine. Following the burial there will be a gathering at the family’s home in Randolph.

Flowers may be sent to Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine

A special thanks to Hospice, Staples Funeral Home, MaineGeneral, Pastor Jacky and Deanna Willhoite and everyone who has prayed for and showed love to Vi and her family.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine.

