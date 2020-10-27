Jenny Van West Troy Bennett

Out of the Blue Live Stream Series with Jenny Van West will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

Watch live on Blue’s Facebook Page. With a crystalline voice that has been characterized as “somewhere between Aimee Mann and Bonnie Raitt,” songwriter Van West released her first album Something Real in 2015 and the EP Honey & Hive in 2016, both produced by Ed DesJardins in Readfield.

Winner of the 2015 Maine Songwriters Association songwriting contest and a finalist in 2017, Van West is releasing her new album of original songs “Happiness to Burn,” produced by internationally-acclaimed singer-songwriter Shane Alexander in Los Angeles, in April 2018.

