The Senator George J. Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions at the University of Maine will host a talk on stories from the sea and what they reveal about Maine fishing communities today. The talk will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, via Zoom, according to a news release from UMaine in Orono.

Scattered among Maine’s coastal communities in historical societies, museums, libraries, community radio stations and schools, the voices of Maine’s fishing communities have been recorded for posterity.

With climate change and other factors driving ecological shifts, the local fisheries knowledge contained in Maine’s rich oral history archives is a critical source of information about coastal communities and ecological change. Marine Extension Associate Natalie Springuel will talk about bringing life back to these stories so they can be useful for decision-making, community development and cultural heritage today.

Springuel has been a marine extension associate with Maine Sea Grant since 2000.

Her extension programs address working waterfronts and coastal access, fisheries heritage and sustainable tourism planning. She is the coordinator of the Downeast Fisheries Trail, a founder of the National Working Waterfront Network and host of the award-winning public affairs radio show “Coastal Conversations.”

