Amy Calder deserves an A-plus for her well-done column (“Wear a mask, save a life,” Oct. 23). If only everyone living in our wonderful state of Maine, from Kittery to Fort Kent, would wear a mask when they leave their home, keep their appropriate distance and wash their hands well for the next three months, maybe by February all of us would once again be able to enjoy eating in a restaurant and attending local activities without fear of becoming ill.
People who refuse to follow the CDC guidelines are being selfish, in-considerate of others and are not using their brain, if they have one. As an 80-plus-year-old mother, grandmother and retired teacher, I am so ready for the world to return to a ” normal.” Do your part everyone and help Maine be a leader once again in overcoming this horrible virus.
Marilyn Hall
Oakland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: US Senate goes home without passing COVID relief
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 28
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren seeking, making great change
-
Letters to the Editor
Too often too little too late from Collins
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess supports labor, education, environment
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.