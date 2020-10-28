Amy Calder deserves an A-plus for her well-done column (“Wear a mask, save a life,” Oct. 23). If only everyone living in our wonderful state of Maine, from Kittery to Fort Kent, would wear a mask when they leave their home, keep their appropriate distance and wash their hands well for the next three months, maybe by February all of us would once again be able to enjoy eating in a restaurant and attending local activities without fear of becoming ill.

People who refuse to follow the CDC guidelines are being selfish, in-considerate of others and are not using their brain, if they have one. As an 80-plus-year-old mother, grandmother and retired teacher, I am so ready for the world to return to a ” normal.” Do your part everyone and help Maine be a leader once again in overcoming this horrible virus.

Marilyn Hall

Oakland

Send questions/comments to the editors.