I want to thank the Ward 7 citizens of Waterville for allowing me to represent them on the Charter Commission. Our diverse group of 10 members worked diligently from December to July. Our task is now complete.
Having been a resident of the South End for 45 years, one of my goals was to save the ward system. This was accomplished. Please check the detailed revisions recommended by the Charter Commission on the city’s website. You will also find there both the majority and minority reports. The choice is now in your hands to vote on Question 1 as either yes or no.
In conclusion, I would like to thank Bill Lee, city solicitor, and Patti Dubois, city clerk, for their guidance and assistance throughout this process.
Please remember to vote on or before Nov. 3.
Ron Merrill
Waterville
