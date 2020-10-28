I am a liberal, but I have been a Susan Collins supporter. She has accomplished great things for the state of Maine, but most recently lost my trust.

I firmly believe President Trump is not the man to be running our country. He’s only in it for himself. We are nothing but a means to stay out of prison for the many indictments that will come down if he losses. Sen. Collins is backing all his lunacy, and I find it troubling at the very least.

I’m a child of the Cold War. Growing up on Air Force bases, I was told repeatedly told I could be vaporized at any time. It scares me that Trump is in control of our nuclear arsenal.

Our leadership is bailing out on us and I’m not real impressed with any of them in Washington right not. Collins was always a bridge across the aisle, but no more.

Jeffrey Saunders

Oakland

Send questions/comments to the editors.