I fully believe Augusta has been well-served these last two years by our state representative, Justin Fecteau. I’ve known Justin since the good old days at St. Augustine’s elementary school, and it’s been wonderful to see him grow into the family man he is now.

Not only has his time in the State House been exemplary, but his advocacy during COVID-19 has been a breath of fresh air. It’s easy to see why he fights so hard for us: He grew up here and knows these neighborhoods. When I reached out to Justin to narrate a German book for my daughters, he happily obliged and even made a whole online presentation for them. That’s just a small example of how he goes out of his way.

I hope voters on the west side of Augusta will join me in supporting my friend and our representative, Justin Fecteau.

Erin Fortin

Augusta

