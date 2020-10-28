This homespun, family-oriented indie folk group from Portland provides evidence that the dense woods of the Pine Tree State might just be a better muse than the slick streets of New York and LA.

The band is driven by the songwriting and harmonies of the brother-sister duo Zak and Lena Kendall. In many ways, the themes of GoldenOak’s music are driven by their home base. “Maine is such an interesting place to be an artist,” Zak said. “It’s so remote in a lot of ways. And the landscape and the woods are so inspiring. People are often spread out, but there’s also this amazing artistic community, not only in Portland but also in the towns all over Maine.” “Being in a place like Maine, we’re not surrounded by buildings. I think the art is very reflective of the landscape, the nature of Maine. As you walk through the woods, you never see the same thing twice. And I think that represents the Maine music scene in a perfect way.”

Tickets cost $40.

For tickets and more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.