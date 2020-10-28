Three environmentalist groups have filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers over its environmental analysis of the planned New England Clean Energy Connect hydroelectric corridor, which the groups oppose.

The Appalachian Mountain Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and Sierra Club Maine allege in the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, that the Army Corps failed to rigorously assess the transmission corridor project’s environmental impact on western Maine in an analysis completed in July.

The Army Corps is one of the last groups that must sign off on the project, and it is expected to issue a positive determination for the developers, Central Maine Power owner Avangrid and Canadian utility Hydro-Quebec.

In its report, the Army Corps found that the 145-mile-long corridor, which would cut through about 53 miles of undeveloped forestland, would have no significant environmental impact. The lawsuit’s plaintiffs said they disagree with the finding and believe it was reached without adequate due diligence.

“The Army Corps of Engineers has abdicated its responsibility to assess the significant, harmful, and long-lasting impact that CMP’s massive transmission line would have on Maine’s North Woods,” Natural Resources Council Staff Scientist Nick Bennett said in a statement. “The Army Corps’ decision is a slap in the face to all Mainers. The evidence and testimony presented to the Army Corps made it clear that the CMP corridor is not in the public interest and is opposed by an overwhelming majority of Maine people.”

New England Clean Energy Connect spokesman Ted Varipatis said he could not provide an immediate comment on the lawsuit.

Sierra Club Maine was among the three environmental advocacy groups joining the lawsuit. The group accused the Army Corps of failing to assess the broader impacts of the transmission line by not producing a full “environmental impact statement.” Instead, it opted for the less rigorous “environmental assessment.”

“The criteria for requiring an environmental impact statement have absolutely been met, and the Army Corps of Engineers is derelict in its duty not to have done so,” said Becky Bartovics, Sierra Club Maine’s volunteer leader.

Bartovics said the controversy over whether the project would have a net benefit in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, along with various other impacts to the environment and local communities, argue for requiring the full impact statement.

One of the project’s chief opponents, Sandi Howard, director of Say No to NECEC, released a statement following the lawsuit announcement calling the lack of a full review dangerous. She noted that the agency had done full impact statement reviews of similar, proposed transmission line projects in New Hampshire and Vermont.

“The Army Corps of Engineers decided to not conduct a full environmental impact statement for CMP’s corridor despite the obvious environmental risks of building the largest Maine project since the (Maine) Turnpike,” Howard said. “An (impact statement) is a more stringent environmental review than the environmental assessment the Army Corps finalized in July 2020.”

This story will be updated.

