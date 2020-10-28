Kalie Hess is the strongest candidate to represent us as our state senator in District 15.
Every election we have to look at the facts and consider our values. Matt Pouliot, despite claiming that he is a moderate, hasn’t protected what’s important to the greater community.
Leading up to the pandemic Pouliot opposed the vaccination law, which had been endorsed by Maine’s medical community and was meant to protect our most vulnerable populations. Pouliot has also voted against bills to protect teacher bargaining rights, close the wage gap for women and people with disabilities, protect the environment that fuels our tourism industry, and help families with low income afford food. It’s no wonder many education, labor and environmental groups have endorsed Kalie Hess instead.
Kalie will vote to support what’s right for children, businesses, hard-working Mainers, and our state. Please join me in voting for Kalie Hess for Maine Senate.
Raegan LaRochelle
Augusta
