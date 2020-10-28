WATERVILLE — Bodhi Littlefield scored four goals and added a pair of assists to help Winslow take a 9-0 win over Waterville in field hockey action Wednesday.

Katie Ramsdell added two goals and two assists for the Black Raiders. Alaina Lambert, Joscelyn Dennis, and Hunter Lee also scored for Winslow.

GIRLS SOCCER

RICHMOND 1, TEMPLE ACADEMY 0: Alana Hixon scored the lone goal for the Bobcats in a victory over the Bereans in Richmond.

The Bobcats improve to 3-3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 11, MTN. VALLEY 0: Morgan Thibodeau scored three goals for the Roadrunners in a win over the Falcons in Salem.

Cam Walters had two goals and three assists, while Trevor Phelps, Bear Rollins, Kenyon Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury, Kody Chapman and Kenny Tozier added goals for Mt. Abram.

Colby Frisbee had 15 saves for Mtn. Valley.

