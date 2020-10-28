An Oakland Church that drew concern last month after holding large indoor gatherings decided to hold remote services last Sunday because someone who attended a recent in-person service later tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingdom Life Church’s senior pastor, Jamie Dickson, notified congregants via video on the church’s Facebook page that they decided to livestream Sunday’s services because someone notified the church Oct. 22 that a female college student who attended services at the church Oct. 18 tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine.

“We have been praying and conversing as elders and staff today about how we should move forward after taking this week off,” the church posted on Monday. “Despite our original plan (and our want!) to be back together we felt it was the wisest decision to take one more week of livestream only. … This allows for KLC to fully take 2+ weeks away from in person gatherings to completely avoid any sharing of germs and sickness and allows for people to genuinely quarantine their families the appropriate amount of time if necessary.”

Dickson said in the video that the student was not actively involved in the church and does not attend small meetings there.

“This is somebody who has very minimal contact with everybody in the church, who was visiting that Sunday,” he said, adding that he has no reason to believe that the case of COVID-19 has any connection to the church or has spread. “Right now,” Dickson continued in the video, posted this past weekend, “I can confidently say currently there are no cases of COVID-19 connected with Kingdom Life Church.”

Later in the video, he identified the student who attended the church Oct. 18 as a Colby College student.

Contacted on Wednesday, a Colby College spokesman said he would look into the claim. Dickson did not immediately return a message Wednesday seeking comment.

Indoor gatherings were held at the church, located on High Street in Oakland, from Sept. 25-27, and appeared to involve more people than state rules allowed. The events featured a Christian worship leader from California who had been traveling the country for events.

In the immediate aftermath, Oakland’s town manager saying he feared the gatherings could become a “superspreader” of COVID-19.

Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention spokesman Robert Long told the Morning Sentinel Oct. 21 in an email that the CDC had “not opened an outbreak investigation” with Kingdom Life Church, nor had any COVID-19 cases been linked to the Sept. 25-27 events. An outbreak is defined as having three or more cases within 14 days.

Dickson told a reporter that day that he was thankful there had been no sickness as a result of the gatherings and the church was doing everything it could to keep it that way.

This story will be updated.

