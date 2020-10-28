FAIRFIELD – Arthur Auguste Bolduc passed away on the evening of Oct. 21, 2020 with the love of his family at his side. Arthur was born on May 2, 1942 in Waterville, son of Albert and Shirley Bolduc.

He proudly served his country in the USCG from 1960-1964. He married his beautiful and loving wife, Carolyn Jean Paradis, daughter of Robert and Esther Paradis in 1964. He treasured her his whole life, and together they shared many, many happy years. Arthur and Carolyn raised their six children with great joy and steadfast love. He was a kind, compassionate, hard-working, and truly good man of exemplary character that never wavered. His optimism, wisdom, love of life and humor taught us to live with integrity, see goodness, enjoy our time on this earth, and especially appreciate the great gift of family.

He loved the outdoors, especially on the lake in his boat with Carolyn, football games, and dearly enjoyed family gatherings. He lived with gratitude and happiness. He will forever have our love and respect, and we thank him for being the wonderful person he was.

He is predeceased by his parents; his brother, Philippe; his in-laws; and nephew, Lance.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Roberta and John Hersom, Michelle and Mark Weeks, Arthur and Jodi Bolduc, Philippe and Renee Bolduc, Suzette and Stephen Foley, and Aimee and Andy Oliver; his grandchildren, Thomas and wife Kathryn Hersom, Michael Hersom, John “Jack” and wife Malorie Hersom, Theodore and William Weeks, Spencer and Kaeden Bolduc, Tyler and Holly Bolduc, Carolyn and Cian Foley, and Elisabeth, Robert and John Oliver; and his great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Isabelle Hersom, and Maddax and Mason Hersom; his brother-in-law, Robert and wife Cecile Paradis and their family; his brother’s sons and their families.

As were his wishes, a private service and internment will take place at Saint Francis Catholic Cemetery, with a celebration of his life with family and friends planned for a later date.

