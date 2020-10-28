MADISON – Charles Edward Rowell, 97, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2020. Charles was a proud World War II veteran who served in the European Theater of Operations and the 398th Military Police Battalion.

Charles was born in Surry, N.H. on Nov. 17, 1922 to his late parents, John Roscoe Rowell and Edith M. Huntington Rowell.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Joyce H. Rowell. He is also survived by his children, Joel Higginbotham, Donna Davis, Brenda Rowell, Ann Beauregard, Armand Rowell, Diane Locke; and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother, Stanley White, sister, Hulda Ross; and son, Charles Rowell Jr. Charles will also be missed dearly by his dog, Louie.

In his early years, before serving his country, Charles worked at the James Heslam Company in Fitchburg, Mass. delivering fruit and produce. After fulfilling his duties Charles had a number of occupations in his long life, but particularly enjoyed any job that required working with his hands and the farming industry.

Charles had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed fun banter and playful pranks. He had a love for many things, including but not limited to: animals, gardening, polka music, professional wrestling, board games, cards, reading, coffee, doughnuts, chocolate, good company and conversation.

Charles will be honored at a private ceremony to be held at the Fort Devens Post Cemetery in Devens, Mass.

