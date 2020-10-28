JACKMAN – Christine Marie (Hebert) Blankenship, 62, passed away Oct. 23, 2020 at her home in Jackman surrounded by her family. She was born March 27, 1958 in Jackman, the daughter of Philip Louis and Theresa Barbara Joy (Ferland) Hebert.

She attended Immaculate Conception of Mary and Clara Barton in Pennsylvania and graduated from Valley High School in 1977.

On August 19, 1989, she married Billy Blankenship at the West Forks Congregational Church. She held a number of jobs throughout her life including Enchanted Restaurant, Seboomook Wilderness Campground and Mountain Country. For the past 28 years she and her husband have been care givers to her Uncle Danny Ferland.

She had a passion for the outdoors which included, fishing, hunting, gardening, birdwatching, animals, but most of all her family.

Christine is survived by her husband of 31 years, Billy Blankenship of Jackman; her mother, Theresa Smith and her stepfather, Jerry of Augusta; two brothers, Chad Hebert and wife Jennifer of Solon, Eric Smith of South Carolina, six sisters, Deborah French of Augusta, Becca Hebert of Arundel, Valerie Shelley and husband Jamie of Jackman, Denise Rich and husband Glen of Madison, Melissa Lawrence and husband Colby of Texas, LeEtta Graham and husband Tim of Florida; mother-in-law, Janice Blankenship of Virginia; brother in-law, Sean Blankenship and husband Matt of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Joanne Schenk and Jack of Arkansas; a special niece, Saundra and her husband David of Virginia; her best friend, Evie Morin and husband Jerome of Jackman; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father, Philip Hebert; brother, Duane Smith; niece, Mandy Rich; father-in-law, Billy Blankenship.

At Tina’s request there will be no services held.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan and Scott’s Cremation and Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Rd., Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in her memory to

RFGH Oncology Department,

46 Fairview Ave.

Skowhegan, ME 04976

