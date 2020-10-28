NORRIDGEWOCK – Forest “Pete” Arnold Osgood, of Norridgewock, passed away on Oct. 19, 2020 with his wife and daughter by his side. Born in Springfield, Feb. 22, 1936, he was the only son of Clifford and Voigt Osgood of Carroll.

He was a graduate of Lee Academy in 1954 in Lee, Maine. He attended Husson College in Bangor studying Business Administration. He served in the US Navy from 1955-1959, where he was stationed on the Cassin Young Destroyer, in the engine room. He was honorably discharged as MMII. He received a BS in Elementary and Junior High Education in 1964 from Washington State Teacher’s College, where he met and married his wife Elizabeth in 1963. He received his Masters of Education Administration in 1972, as well as a Certificate in Superintendency in 1975. He taught 6th grade from 1964-1980 and served as Principal.

In 1983 he helped work on the Mill in Madison. In 1987, Forest began working at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay as a Millwright, where he served on various committees and was in a commercial. Pete retired in 2001. Pete and his wife enjoyed vacationing, especially on the coast of Maine, as well as attending sporting events of their grandchildren.

Forest was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Voigt Osgood and his oldest sister Norma. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth of 57 years; his children, Andrew, John, Thomas and girlfriend Debbie, Dawn and husband Gary; his sisters Anita, Janis and husband Arthur, brother-in-law Richard and wife Judy; grandchildren Shelby, Spencer and wife Brooke, Morgan, Gage, Margaret and husband Matthew, and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Poppy and Jaxx; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Thanks to the surgeons and staff at Maine Medical Center in Portland, and to the friendly supportive staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice of Scarborough for giving us that special ceremony at the end.

There will be a celebration of life in the Spring due to COVID-19. To leave a condolence for the family, share a memory, view the full obituary online, please visit http://WWW.Mainefuneral.com

